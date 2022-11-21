BitDAO Price Down 10.1% This Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $831.68 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.08438091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00453637 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.27832497 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

