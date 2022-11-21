Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Capitalization of $711.89 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $711.89 million and $49.03 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.02 or 0.00231419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,996.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00639873 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00056299 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000702 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,230,820 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.