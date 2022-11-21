Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 3.4% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $245.38 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $14.01 or 0.00088699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00238678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

