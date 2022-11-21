Bitcicoin (BITCI) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002557 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009405 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.17 or 0.08782098 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00467112 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Bitcicoin Coin Profile
BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcicoin Coin Trading
