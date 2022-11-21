Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 133,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,022. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.