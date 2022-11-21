Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $732,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after buying an additional 209,951 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,145,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,054,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.72. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,395. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.95.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

