Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.72. 61,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

