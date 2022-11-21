Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $224.50. 42,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.