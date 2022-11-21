Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $110.03. 22,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,344. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57.

