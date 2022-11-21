Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 432,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,787,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,709,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 587,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,916,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,049,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJH stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.26. 20,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $289.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

