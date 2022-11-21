Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 74,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,557,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.25.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
