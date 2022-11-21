Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 74,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,557,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 8.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

About Bionano Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.