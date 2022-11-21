Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.16. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 43,241 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Bilibili Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

