Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.65

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 4212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Big Rock Brewery from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Big Rock Brewery Stock Down 17.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.13.
About Big Rock Brewery
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
