Best Buy (BBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.05 on Monday. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Best Buy by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 176.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

