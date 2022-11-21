Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($18.33) target price on the stock.

Ceres Power Stock Up 2.8 %

CWR opened at GBX 360 ($4.23) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 530.72. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of GBX 296 ($3.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,170 ($13.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market cap of £690.67 million and a P/E ratio of -31.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Lakin bought 5,991 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.94 ($23,513.44). In other Ceres Power news, insider Tudor Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £57,750 ($67,861.34). Also, insider Eric Lakin purchased 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.94 ($23,513.44).

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

