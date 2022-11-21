BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 23.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 177,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 406.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

