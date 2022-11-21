Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.7% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of BDX traded up $10.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

