Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 42,532 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,532 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $162.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

