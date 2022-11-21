Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 177,848 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 177,848 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 65.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $96.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.12. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.