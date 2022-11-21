Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 161,492 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,492 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,542 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 271,948 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

