Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 40,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.58 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

