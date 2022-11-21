Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,425. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

