Barclays Trims Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price to $22.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAMT. Bank of America dropped their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Camtek has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
