Barclays Trims Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price to $22.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAMT. Bank of America dropped their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Camtek has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

