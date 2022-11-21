Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,165 ($37.19) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.24) to GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($35.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($41.13) to GBX 3,400 ($39.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($40.22).

AAL opened at GBX 3,160.50 ($37.14) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($58.72). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,830.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,017.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The stock has a market cap of £42.27 billion and a PE ratio of 657.07.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($30.81) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($7,949.19). Insiders have acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $720,625 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

