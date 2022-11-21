Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $164.08 million and $4.02 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.56 or 0.01638321 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00012028 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037826 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.06 or 0.01672139 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $4,141,013.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

