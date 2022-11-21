Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $9.65 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.06. 29,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,458. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

