Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $26.41 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,408,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,538,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

