Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,594 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,513,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,678,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,257,213 shares of company stock valued at $624,095,553. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.49. 48,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $408.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

