Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.34.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.60. 55,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.85. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

