Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $8.28 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,546. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

