Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,182. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $95.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

