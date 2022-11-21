Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
SPDW stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.40.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.