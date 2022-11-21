Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.