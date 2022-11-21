Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,999. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

