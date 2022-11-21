Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,525,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,074,000 after buying an additional 115,868 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 27,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NEE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $165.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

