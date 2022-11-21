Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,974,943. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

