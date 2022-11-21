Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,327. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.76. The company has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

