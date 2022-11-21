AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Position Cut by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. AXIS Capital accounts for 3.9% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of AXIS Capital worth $26,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 71.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 367.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.57. 4,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,928. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

