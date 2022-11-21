Axie Infinity Price Hits $6.23 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $598.95 million and $55.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00039768 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.39752528 USD and is down -10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $56,597,563.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

