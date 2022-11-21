Axie Infinity Market Cap Hits $623.84 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $623.84 million and approximately $47.17 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.49 or 0.00040011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010536 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038015 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00229237 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.13098728 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $31,529,340.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

