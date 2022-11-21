Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading

