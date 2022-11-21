Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $133.71 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.10 or 0.00074652 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.64 billion and $133.71 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00056673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022126 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,601,308 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.