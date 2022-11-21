Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $11.76

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $11.76 or 0.00075089 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and approximately $181.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022913 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,626,509 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

