Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.55 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $11.82 or 0.00074053 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.55 billion and $162.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022766 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,615,281 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

