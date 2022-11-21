Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APPTF)
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.