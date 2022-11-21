Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.05.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.71. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $327.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

