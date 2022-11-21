AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

