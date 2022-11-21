ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Volume Hits $40,507.46

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. ARMOR has a total market cap of $354,307.41 and approximately $40,507.46 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.77 or 0.08471851 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00460232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.18 or 0.28237129 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

