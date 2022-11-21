Arcblock One Day Volume Reaches $357,380.34 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.39 million and $357,380.34 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

