AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.02

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 82021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.
AppLovin Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.