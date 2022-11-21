AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.02

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 82021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.