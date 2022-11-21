APENFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $123.92 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. APENFT has a total market cap of $123.92 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

